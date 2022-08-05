Adekuoroye Clinches Gold Medal In Wrestling

Odunayo Adekuoroye has clinched gold medal in women’s 57kg Freestyle wrestling for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Adekuoroye defeated her Indian opponent Anshu Malik 7-3 (VPO1) to secure Nigeria’s first gold medal in wrestling at this year’s games.

She has now won a third straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, after achieving the feat at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 editions.

Still in wrestling, Nigeria’s Esther Kolawole only needed 20 seconds to dispatch her Scottish opponent, Abbie Fountain to win bronze.

In the women’s freestyle 62kg wrestling Kolawole defeated her opponent 10-0 (Victory by Technical Superiority) to secure the win.

Nigeria will be hoping for another gold medal in the women’s wrestling when Blessing Oborududu take on Canada’s Linda Morais in the final.

Team Nigeria now move up to eight position in the medal standings with six gold, three silver and six bronze.

