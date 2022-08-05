Amene Leads Battle To Break 28-Year-Old CWG Men’s 400m Jinx

The trio of Dubem Amene, Sikiru Adeyemi and Samson Nathaniel will be seeking to break Team Nigeria’s 28-year-old jinx by qualifying for the final of the men’s 400m when the event gets underway Friday evening at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

No Nigerian man has qualified for the final of the event since 1994 when Sunday Bada ran 45.45 seconds to win the bronze medal.

The trio of Amene, Adeyemi and Nathaniel will now be hoping to rewrite the unwanted history either collectively or individually when they take to the Alexander stadium track Friday.

First to try will be Amene, the fastest Nigerian over the distance this year.

Also Read: Wind Denies Amusan New Commonwealth Games 100m Hurdles Record

Amene will run from lane eight in the first semifinal heat while Adeyemi will run from lane 1 in the second semifinal heat.

Nathaniel, the only other Nigerian after Amene to have dipped inside 46 seconds this season will run from lane three in the third and final semifinal…