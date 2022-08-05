Bayern Munich Sign Ex-Golden Eaglets Star Francis On Three-Year Contract

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have announced the signing of former Golden Eaglets midfielder Daniel Francis from FC Hearts of Abuja on a three-year deal, Completesports.com reports.

Bayern announced the signing in a statement on their website, fcbayern.com, on Thursday.

The club stated that Francis will be loaned out to Austrian topflight side Klagenfurt this season to garner more experience.

“FC Bayern have signed 18-year-old Nigerian talent Daniel Francis,” the club announced.

“The FC Hearts of Abuja midfielder has signed a contract until 2025. He will be loaned out to Austrian first division club Austria Klagenfurt until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“Francis recommended himself for a professional contract through FC Bayern ‘s ” World Squad ” project.

“In Klagenfurt, Daniel Francis will meet the Chinese goalkeeper Liu Shaoziyang, who was also loaned to the Kärtner by the German record champions.

“For the second time this year, a total of 24…