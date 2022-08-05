Borussia Dortmund Can Wrestle Bundesliga Title From Bayern Munich –Okocha

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has predicted that Borussia Dortmund will wrestle the Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich.

Recall that Bayern Munich are the reigning champions and are still tipped by football pundits to retain the league title.

However, the 1994 Africa Cup of Natons winner in a chat with Sportskeeda , stated that Dortmund could cause a major upset this season.

Read Also: Falconets Off To Costa Rica For U-20 Women’s World Cup

Speaking on the team to win the Bundesliga title, Okocha added, “I hope other clubs can compete a bit more this season because it is getting a bit boring having Bayern’s name written on the title every season.

“Hopefully, Dortmund will have the belief that they can challenge Bayern, but other teams are not sleeping. They will fancy their chances of causing an upset this season, so I hope we will see more title competition this season.”

Okocha, who played for German club Eintracht Frankfurt between…