Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal – Preview And Predictions

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal –The 2022–23 Premier League season opens with a London rivalry on Friday night when Crystal Palace hosts Arsenal at Selhurst Park, much like it did last season.

Only a few months ago, Patrick Vieira’s team destroyed the Gunners 3-0 in this matchup, but Mikel Arteta has worked hard this summer to address the holes in his Gunners XI.

Former Invincibles captain Vieira received a nomination for manager of the season after guiding the Eagles to a 12th-place finish and the FA Cup semi finals last year. At Selhurst Park, optimism is high under the Frenchman.

Conor Gallagher’s return to Chelsea was a cruel disappointment, but Cheick Doucoure and Malcolm Ebiowei are prepared to make an impact in the English capital, and Vieira’s team ended preseason on a…