Dessers To Join Serie A Club Cremonese On Five-Year Contract

Cyriel Dessers is closing in on a move to Serie A new cormers Cremonese, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to Cremonese and Danish Superliga club, FC Copenhagen.

Cremonese, according to TuttoMercatoWeb have now won the race for the striker.

Dessers according to the publication has agreed personal terms with Cremonese and will sign a five-year contract.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club, Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Feyenoord’s offer of €4m was rejected by Genk.

The striker has already started the new season on an impressive note for Genk, scoring three goals and proving one assist in two league appearances.

