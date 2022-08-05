Draw No Bet System Explained

A draw no bet can seem tricky, but it is really simple! This bet allows punters to wager on just two outcomes, a home or an away win — and get your stake refunded in case of a draw.

When punters want to reduce their risks when wagering on games, they use the dnb soccer tips and other strategies. Just like the name implies, a draw no bet is a betting market that eliminates the draw outcome prediction in a game. This means punters can not make the draw selectdraw no betion while making their pick, they can only back either of the two teams to win the match.

As a bettor, one of the strategies for long-term winnings is to reduce your risk. With the draw no bet strategy, you can potentially reduce your risk since you now have a 50 percent chance of winning as opposed to the normal bet where you have a one-third chance of success.

Let’s take a look at a practical example.

If Arsenal and Fulham have a scheduled fixture, practically, a majority of people will choose Arsenal as their…