Frankfurt Vs FC Bayern Headline Matchday 1 Games

Champions FC Bayern Munich and UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off a spectacular Bundesliga opening weekend that also features the heavyweight clash of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen as well as a Berlin derby.

Bayern started their season last weekend by beating RB Leipzig 5-3 in the curtain raiser for the league campaign, with Sadio Mane scoring on his competitive debut to win the Supercup.

The Senegal star will look to do likewise in his first Bundesliga match on Friday, but the title holders have a difficult first assignment in Frankfurt. Bayern and Eintracht have shared a win apiece in their league meetings over the last two years, and the home side are still on a high after ending last season by lifting a major European trophy once again.

The Eagles were also boosted this summer by the signing of crafty attacking midfielder Mario Gotze, who was Germany’s 2014 FIFA World Cup hero and won…