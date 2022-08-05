Liverpool To Camp In Dubai During World Cup

Premier League club Liverpool have made plans to camp in Dubai during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpoolecho.co.uk reports that Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players who aren’t participating in the World Cup will head out to the region in order to be match fit when the season resumes.

Liverpool’s last game before the World Cup starts will take place on November 12 against Southampton at Anfield,and Klopp will look to have sessions similar to the preseason before they face Aston Villa on December 26 at Villa Park.

Cape Town, South Africa was the intended camping spot initially,but Dubai was eventually chosen because of its nearness to the participating players at the World Cup.

A flight from Doha in Qatar to Dubai is a little over an hour and that would make it easier for any of the Reds players in the Qatar 2002 World Cup to join up with the rest of the squad.

Mohammed Salah,Naby…