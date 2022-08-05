A new level of organised scrabble tournament has been cracked open in the firmament of the sport as a new competition, Scrabble In The Jungle lands in Nigeria.

The Super-tournament will see a selection of eight top-ranked players by the Nigeria Scrabble Federation including four wildcard nominees, compete over a massive 36 round of games in a closed location over a three days period.

The 12 players will be kept in a boot-camp like arrangement in a controlled space where the juggernauts will test their prowess against one another at a highly competitive level from the 26th to 28 of this month.

The heavyweights will hunt for points on the boards with different strategies as they square up against one another in what has been described by many as blockbuster showpiece.

Interestingly, fans and supporters have also been given the rare chance of getting into adopting any of the players who they bet could go on to win the title and the grand prize-money at the end of the show.

An…