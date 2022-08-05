Spurs Reach Verbal Agreement With Udinese For Udogie

Udinese star, Destiny Udogie could find himself playing in the Premier League after Tottenham had a verbal agreement with his club.

The Italian youth international enjoyed a solid breakthrough campaign with Le Zebrette last season, finishing with a return of seven goals and five assists from 37 matches.

Read Also: Lingard’s Move To Nottingham Forest Best For Him –Antonio

According to Calciomercato, Spurs have been in talks with Udinese for the transfer of Udogie for some time now and appeared to have reached a verbal agreement with Udinese over a deal worth €25 million, including add-ons.

However, the 19-year-old left-back is very likely to be loaned back to the Serie A side for the upcoming season.

He would become Antonio Conte’s seventh signing of the summer following Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster, as Daniel Levy splashes the cash in an attempt to end Spurs’ trophy-drought.

Copyright © 2021…