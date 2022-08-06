Amusan Eyes Mother Of All Records For Nigeria At Birmingham 2022

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan will be seeking to become the first Nigerian athlete, dead or alive, to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same yeara as she bids to successfully defend the Commonwealth Games title she won four years ago in Gold Coast, Australia.

The petite, 25-year-old ran a wind-aided 12.40 seconds to qualify for the final of the 100m hurdles scheduled to hold on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

A win on Sunday will make Amusan the first and only Nigerian to be crowned African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the same year.

In June, the World Athletics Diamond League Trophy winner successfully defended her African Championships title, storming to a wind-aided 12.57 seconds, the fastest time in all conditions in the event’s history at the championships.

The Nigerian followed up with a historic feat. She won the 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA to become the first Nigerian to becrowned a…