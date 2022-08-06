Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action As Borussia Monchengladbach Overcome Hoffenheim

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was on the losing side as Borussia Monchengladbach Overcome Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Nigerian international was introduced in the 67th minute for Georginio Rutter to help the team leaky defence.

However, on the stroke of half-time they fell two goals behind when the outstanding Mahmoud Dahoud finished from close range after an Oliver Baumann parry.

Andrej Kramaric reduced the arrears when he converted Kevin Volland’s pass after a mistake by Nico Elvedi, but a similar error by Tobias Strobl allowed Dahoud to release Hahn, with the Germany international rolling in a cool finish to restore the Foals’ two-goal lead.

The win placed Borussia Monchengladbach third in the league table while Hoffenheim sit 16.