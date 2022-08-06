Conte Debunks Tottenham Players’ Injury Issues Ahead 2022 World Cup

Tottenham Hotspurs coach, Antonio Conte has debunked any injury issues for his players before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to be held between November 21 and December 18.

It will mark the first time the quadrennial tournament will be held in the latter part of the year since it began in 1930 in Uruguay when the host nation defeated Brazil 4-2 in the final at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario.

Tottenham’s last game before the World Cup will be against Leeds United on November 12 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and they will play Brentford eight days after the conclusion of the World Cup in December at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Speaking during a press conference, Conte debunked any rumours of players preserving themselves for the midseason World Cup and not risking injury as the tournament gets closer.

“Honestly I don’t care about that. When you go to play a game…