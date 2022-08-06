Eze Excited To Join Scottish Division 2 Club, Queen’s Park

Nigerian defender, Stephen Eze, has expressed excitement after signing for newly promoted Scottish Championship club, Queen’s Park in this summer’s transfer window, Completesports.com reports.

Eze moved to the Scottish second-tier league side from Croatian club, NK Solin on a two-year contract.

He was previously coached by incumbent Queen’s Park gaffer Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.

Eze says he is looking forward to the 2022/23 season with the historic Scottish club – the oldest football club in Scotland which was birthed in 1867.

Also Read: Awoniyi, Aribo Lose With Nottingham Forest, Southampton In Premier League Opener

“I’m very excited to be joining Queen’s Park FC, the oldest club in Scotland,” Eze told Queens Park’s official website.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and to be a part of what the club is trying to build with young modern football.

“I’m also excited to be reunited with the Head Coach, Owen Coyle. I…