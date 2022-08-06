Iyiazi, Alam Win Gold, Bronze For Team Nigeria In Shot Put

The duo of Eucharia Iyiazi and Ugochi Alam won gold and bronze respectively in women’s F55-57 Shot Put final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Iyiazi, threw a new Commonwealth Games record of 10.03m to win the gold medal for Nigeria.

Iyiazi competed in the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, China where she won a gold medal in both the women’s shot putt F57/F58 event and the women’s discus throw F57/F58 event.

At the Beijing Paralympics, Iyiazi set the world and Paralympic record for the F58 class in shot put and discus.

On her part Alam got the Bronze with a throw of 9.30m to make it first and third for the country.

The silver medal went to Cameroon’s Arlette Fokoa.

The pair of Esther Isa and Temitope Adeshina competed in women’s High Jump final, finishing ninth and 10th respectively.

Both athletes jumped an identical height of 1.81m which was not good enough for a podium finish.

Team Nigeria now move up to seventh place in the medal standings…