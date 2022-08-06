Lookman ready to make impact at Atalanta

Ademola Lookman is looking forward to a successful time at his new Serie A club, Atalanta, reports Completesports com.

Atalanta announced the arrival of the Nigeria international from Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig on Thursday night.

RB Leipzig received €15m including add-ons for the talented winger.

“I’m happy to be here; I am really happy because I have known about the club’s interest in me for some time, and now I am ready to get to work,” Lookman told Atalanta’s Youtube channel.

“Here, it’s incredible; I think Atalanta is a great club, a great club in Italy, and that they play a great attacking football that they like so much and lends themselves to my characteristics. It was a simple decision to make.”

” I would say that I am an explosive player, exciting; I like to score and assist.

“I like to create dangerous situations, for the rest I consider myself a chilled, relaxed…