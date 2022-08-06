Mane On Target As Bayern Munich Thrash Frankfurt In Bundesliga Opener

Bayern Munich kicked off the defence of their Bundesliga title on an impressive note as the Bavarians thrashed Frankfurt 6-1 on Friday.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring, firing a free-kick through the smoke from the Frankfurt ultras’ pyrotechnics to wrong-foot Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after just five minutes. Shortly after, Benjamin Pavard fired home unmarked in the box from a corner, with Frankfurt defenders all caught following the ball.

After their goals, both Kimmich and Pavard ran demonstratively over to celebrate with Bayern’s set-piece coach Dino Topmöller, suggesting some work had been done on free-kick and corner routines in training beforehand.

The next three goals all involved Mane, first heading home from a Serge Gnabry cross, then winning the ball ahead of a Jamal Musiala tap-in, and then winning another 50-50 battle with Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode to help set up Gnabry for Bayern’s fifth.

Frankfurt scored a consolation goal through Kolo…