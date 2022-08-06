Neville Slams Ronaldo’s Conduct At Man United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has expressed his disappointment in the way Cristiano Ronaldo has carried himself since speculations over his exit emerged.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains largely uncertain despite the fact that the pool of potential suitors for his signature has shrunk significantly with Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich withdrawing their interest.

It’s clear that the uncertainty surrounding his future is even having an impact beyond himself as demonstrated by Erik ten Hag’s snappy response when asked about his No.7 leaving the Rayo Vallecano pre-season match at half-time alongside a few other of the squad members without the permission of manager Erik ten Hag.

And Neville has expressed his dismay with the way the former Real Madrid start as conducted himself.

“If he’s fit you start him and I hope he stays, I’m a little bit disappointed in him,” he told Sky Sports. “I’m disappointed, to be fair he’s letting the manager go into…