Oborududu Claims Gold, Kolawole Settles For Bronze In Wrestling

Blessing Oborududu won Team Nigeria’s second gold medal in the wrestling event at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, reports Completesports.com.

Oborududu defeated Canada’s Linda Morais 5-1 in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg category.

Esther Kolawole also claimed bronze in Women’s Freestyle 62kg category.



Kolawole needed only 20 seconds to dispatch her Scottish opponent, Abbie Fountain.

Earlier in the day, Odunayo Adekuroye won Gold medal in the 57kg category.

Adekuroye, who has never lost a wrestling match at the Commonwealth Games, since she won her first title in 2014 defeated India’s opponent, Anshu Malik 7-3.

