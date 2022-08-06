Onwuzurike Breaks 16 Year Old Jinx, Qualifies For 2022 CWG 200m Final

Former World U20 champion Udodi Onwuzurike has made history as the first Nigerian man to qualify for the final of the Commonwealth Games 200m in 16 years.

The 19-year-old ran 20.59 seconds to win his semifinal heat ahead of Cameroun’s Emmanuel Eseme who came second in 20.69 seconds.

The other two Nigerians in the event failed to advance to the final with Alaba Akintola placing fifth (21.16s) in the first semifinal heat won by homeboy Zhanna Hughes (20.32s).

The third Nigerian, Ifeanyi Ojeli ran 21.39 seconds to finish sixth in the third semifinal heat.

Also Read – #2022CWG: Oborududu Claims Gold, Kolawole Settles For Bronze In Wrestling

Onwuzurike is now the first man to qualify for the final of the event since the duo of Uchenna Emedolu and Enefiok Udobong ran in the final of the half-lap event at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, placing sixth (20.66s) and seventh (20.69s) respectively.

Nigeria is yet to present a champion in this event at the…