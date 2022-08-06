Premier League: Adarabioyo Impresses As Liverpool Hold Fulham

Tosin Adarabioyo put up an impressive performance as Fulham were held to 2-2 draw by Liverpool at the Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Adarabioyo was in action for 90 minutes in the thrilling encounter.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham ahead with a header two minutes after the half hour mark.

Liverpool rallied back with substitute Darwin Nunez netting the equaliser off a cross from Mohamed Salah in the 64th minute.

Mitrovic scored for the second time in the game in the 72nd minute converting from the spot after he was fell inside the box by Virgil van Dijk.

Salah restored parity for Liverpool 10 minutes from time.

The visitors came close claiming all three points in stoppage time when Jordan Henderson effort cannoned off the crossbar.

