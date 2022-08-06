Who Is The Next President Of The Nigerian Football Ruling Body?

That is the big poser, a million-Dollar question.

I have tried to consult my crystal ball. It is unusually blurred and fuzzy. I asked some colleagues in the business of football. The blank looks on their faces spoke louder than their silence.

No one is even willing to hazard a guess and name the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation when the elections into the Executive Committee take place next month. What many Nigerians seem to agree about is who would NOT be the president.

Immediately, names start tumbling out, most of them top guns in the current board, integral members of what is generally considered a ‘failed’ tenure.

In terms of results – the qualification of national teams for international competitions, and international trophies won (yardsticks that were used in the past to determine the fate of boards) – the scorecard of the outgoing board is not the best advertisement for the incumbent leadership, more so, as they operated as a triumvirate for most…