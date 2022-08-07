Aina Helps Torino Progress Into Next Round, Ebuehi’s Empoli Crash Out

Ola Aina saw action for 90 minutes and helped Torino thrash Palermo 3-0 to book their place into the round of 32 of the Coppa Italia on Saturday.

Second half goals from Sasa Lukic (54th minute), Nemanja Radonjic (73rd minute) and Pietro Pellegri (79th minute), secured the comfortable win for Torino.

Aina and his Torino teammates will be guests to Serie B side Cittadella in the next round in October.

Tyronne Ebuehi was benched as Empoli lost 2-1 at home to SPAL after extra-time.

Empoli looked to be heading into the next round after Nicolo Cambiaghi opened scoring on 80 minutes.

Just just two minutes after Empoli’s opener SPAL equalized through Lorenzo Dickmann.

And in added minute in extra-time Matteo Arena scored the winner to send SPAL through.

On Friday Isaac Success was on target for Udinese who pipped third division side Feralpisalo 2-1 to book their passage to the next phase.

