Amusan Inspires Nigeria To First Ever CWG Women’s 4x100m Gold

Nigeria women’s 4x100m quarter of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history Sunday afternoon at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham by becoming the first women’s relay team to win a Commonwealth Games gold.

The quartet did in record-breaking fashion, running 42.10 seconds to break the barely a month old 42.22 seconds African record they set in Oregon, the USA at the World Athletics championships.

World and Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Amusan started the historic run with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili who ensured Nigeria maintained the advantage before giving Chukwuma, the individual 100m finalist the baton.

Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and handed over to reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha in the first position.