Amusan Makes Commonwealth Games History, Wins 100m Hurdles Gold

Tobiloba Ayomide Amusan has made history as the first Nigeria track and field athlete and the second in history to successfully defend a Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles title.

The petite, 25-year-old Nigerian also set a new 12.30 seconds Games record on the way to winning the event’s gold.

Amusan, the reigning World champion and world record holder in the event also became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at two editions of the Games.

With the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Amusan has now become the only Nigerian athlete in history to complete a grand slam of titles at the continental, Commonwealth and world levels after winning gold at the 22nd African Athletics championships in Mauritius in June and the World Athletics championships in Oregon, USA last month.

Amusan’s gold has now brought to 10 the number of gold medals won by Nigeria so far, one…