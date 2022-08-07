Brume Reclaims Long Jump Gold In Record-Breaking Fashion

African long jump record holder Ese Brume reclaimed the Commonwealth Games long jump title in record-breaking fashion Sunday evening at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Nigerian, 26, who first won the title in 2014 as an U20 athlete was absent in the Gold Coast, Australia four years ago to defend her title.

With a World Athletics Championships silver last month in Oregon, USA, Brume returned to the Commonwealth Games stage with just one thing on her mind: to reclaim her title and she did it by breaking the 6.97m Games record held by Australia’s Bronwyn Thompson twice.

Brume began her journey to the top of the podium with a foul but returned with a big bang in the second, a huge 6.99m to set a new Games record.

She equalled her Games record in the fourth round again after jumping 6.81m in the third before finally putting the icing on her cake with Games’ first ever 7m…