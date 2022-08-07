Bundesliga: Ejuke Subbed On In Hertha Berlin Loss To Union Berlin

Super Eagles star, Chidera Ejuke was in action as Hertha Berlin lost 3-1 to Union Berlin in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his debut came on as a substitute in the 57th minute for Kelvin Boateng.

His introduction added more spark to Hertha Berlin’s attack as he was a constant threat to Union Berlin defence.

However, the home team took the early initiative through Jordan Pefok in the 32nd minute before Sheraldo Becker extended the lead in the 50th minute.

Robin Knoche took the game beyond the reach of their visitor when he scored the third goal in the 54th minute before Dodi Lukebakio netted a consolation goal in the 85th minute.

The loss means Hertha Berlin sit 15th on the log while Union Berlin sit 4th.

