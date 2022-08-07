LaLiga Club Getafe Join Sadiq Chase

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq has been linked to Laliga club, Getafe, reports Completesports.com.

According to estadiodeportivo.com the Azulones have tabled an offer of €20 million for the Nigerian.

However Almeria have Sadiq’s asking price at €30 million .

Getafe have already signed Borja Mayoral and looking to further bolster their squad ahead of the new Laliga season.

Getafe join a long list of clubs like Ajax, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund who have made offers for Sadiq this window.

Sadiq scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in 36 Segunda division games last season.

He has scored one goal in seven appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Getafe finished 15th in Laliga last season with 39 points from 38 games.

By Toju Sote

