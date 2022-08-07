Lampard Reacts To Iwobi’s Performance In Everton’s Loss To Chelsea

Everton boss Frank Lampard has praised Alex Iwobi for his impressive performance, despite the Toffees losing to Chelsea in their Premier League opener at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Lampard’s former side sealed a 1-0 win thanks to Jorginho who converted from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

But Iwobi was outstanding for the Merseyside club with Lampard praising the former Arsenal player for his effort against the Blues.

“I thought Alex Iwobi was brilliant in the number six role. Because of his attitude, personality and humility, it doesn’t matter [where he plays],” Lampard said in his post-match analysis.

“I thought him and Abdoulaye Doucoure played very well in midfield today.”

The former England star posited that Everton did not deserve to lose to Chelsea judging by their performance.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose. In terms of both boxes and chances we created, I thought we…