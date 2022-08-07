Leicester City Must Be At Their Best To Beat Brentford

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has challenged his teammates to go all out for a win in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian believes a positive result can set City up to make a positive start to 2022/23.

“They’re a good side,” Iheanacho told LCFC.

“Every team is working hard. We know what to expect, but maybe they’ll be a bit different now. We have to be ready. They’ll be preparing and we are preparing as well. You know how the Premier League is. It’s tough and no game is easy.

“We have to be ready and hopefully we’ll get the three points. We can take confidence [from beating Brentford twice last season] but that was last season. This season, it’ll be totally different. We have to be ready and prepared. We’ll go and play our football with confidence.”

Iheanacho also insisted that it is important for the team to win the first game of…