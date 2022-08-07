Man United Performance Was Shambolic

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has blasted the Red Devils for their shambolic display against Brighton on Sunday.

Recall that two first half goals from Pascal Gross ensured Brighton defeated Manchester United.

Reacting to this, Scholes described Man United’s first-half performance as ‘shambolic’ and singled out midfield duo McTominay and Fred for criticism.

“It was a shocking start for Man United and the first half was shambolic really,” Scholes told Premier League productions.

“McTominay was always trying to run with the ball, ridiculous. The quality in the middle of the pitch was really poor.

“I was happy he did not get sent off [for a high challenge] but I think he was slightly lucky. Again, he is running with the ball, absolutely ridiculous.

“With Fred and McTominay, he [ Erik Ten Hag] is going to have to go with just one of them but even one of them is probably too many.

“‘Fred gives the ball away all the time and McTominay trying to run…