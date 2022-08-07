Moses Injured As Spartak Moscow Beat Ural Away

Victor Moses sustained an Injury in Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 away win against Ural at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Saturday.

Moses was stretchered off the pitch in 33rd minute of the Russian Premier League encounter.

The former Super Eagles winger was replaced by Russia midfielder Mikhail Ignatov.

The 31-year-old, who could be set for a spell on the sidelines has started the season on an impressive note for Spartak.

Moses has scored two goals and recorded two assists in four league appearances for the club.

Quincy Promes put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute.

Substitute Ignatov added the second two minutes before the break.

