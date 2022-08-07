Ndidi Starts, Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Draw Vs Brentford

Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ndidi, who missed the latter part of last season’s campaign with a knee injury featured for 90 minutes in the game.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was unused substitute for the Foxes.

Frank Onyeka also only made the bench for Brentford.

Leicester City were on course for a comfortable victory after goals from Timothy Castagne and

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Ivan Toney handed Brentford a lifeline after pulling a goal back in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Josh Dasilva netted the equalising goal four minutes from time.

