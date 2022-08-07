Nwakali Vows To Give Best For New Spanish Club

Kelechi Nwakali has promised to do his best at his new Spanish Segunda Division club, SD Ponferradina, reports Completesports.com.

Nwakali is looking to get his career back on track after he was sacked by sacked SD Huesca in March.

The Nigeria international ran into trouble at the club after returning late from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 23-year-old turned down offers from a number of clubs to join Ponferradina.

“I will try to do my best so that the season is the best it can be,” he vowed.

“We will step up on our pre-season preparations so that we will be ready when the new season begins on August 15.”

