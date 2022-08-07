Onyekwere Eyes More Podium Finish For Nigeria

Gold medal winner in Discus Throw event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Chioma Onyekwere, says she hopes for more final appearances and podium finish for Nigeria in future competitions.

Onyekwere made history as the first Nigerian woman to win the Commonwealth Games gold in the Discus Throw event.

The 28-year-old threw 61.70m in her fourth attempt to take the lead from England’s Jade Lally who led from the start of the competition with her opening throw of 57.33m.

The Nigerian who opened with 55.82m knew she needed more than the 58.19m she threw to win the African Championships gold last June in Mauritius.

She responded without success in the second round with a 56.42m effort, fouled the third attempt before swinging the discus to a personal season’s best mark of 61.70m, her second best career mark after the 63.30m personal best she threw last year at the CVEATC, Chula Vista in California, USA.

And speaking after her historic feat Onyekwere, in a short…