Raptors Basketball Academy Win 2022 OBN Hoop Summit

Raptors Basketball Academy have won the 2022 OBN Hoop Summit after overcoming Ebun Comets in a keenly contested final on Saturday.

Played at the OBN Academy at Ajah, Lagos, Raptors won 72 points to 66 to emerge champions of the second edition.

In the third place game which was also decided on Saturday, Newsong defeated OBN Elite 61 – 51.

After the games, trophies, medals and cash rewards were given out.
For emerging champions Raptors got ₦250,000, runners-up Ebun Comets received ₦200,000 and Newsong were rewarded with ₦150,000.

Love Baka of Raptors emerged the Most Valuable Player at this year’s edition.

Present on the final day of the one week tournament, were Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Governor of Lagos State, Adetola Salau and Acting Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate in Nigeria, Jeanne Clark.
And speaking after the conclusion of the tournament, OBN founder and former NBA Star, Obinna Ekezie, said:"This year's edition was really exciting,



Source: Complete Sports

