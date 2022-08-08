De Jong Is Not For Sale –Laporta Warns Man United

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has warned Man United that Frenkie de Jong is not for sale regardless of any amount.

Recall that the Premier League side agreed a £63.5m deal for the Netherlands midfielder, 25, last month, but the move is yet to be finalised.

De Jong has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but is also a key target for new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, whose side lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on Sunday in his first game in charge.

However, after an impressive performance in Barca’s 6-0 win over Pumas UNAM on Sunday, where he also netted a goal, Laporta has thereafter confirmed that the Netherlands star won’t be leaving the club.

“He is a Barca player of great quality and we want him to stay,” said Barca president Joan Laporta.

“He has offers but we want him to stay and he wants to stay too.”

