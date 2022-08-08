Early Favourites For Australia’s “Big 3” Horse Races Official Nominations

As it is August, horse racing fans in Australia start to gain a sense of anticipation as the spring season looms. Most – but certainly not all – of the blue-chip events in Australian racing take place in October and November, and that includes the so-called Big 3 of Australian racing – the Caulfield Cup (15th October), Cox Plate (2nd October) and Melbourne Cup (1st November). They are the holy trinity of Australian racing, and they are the events that attract the most international attention.

On Tuesday 2nd August, the nominations were declared for those big events, with hundreds of horses listed in the official declarations. Those fields will be narrowed down considerably in the coming weeks. For example, the Melbourne Cup traditionally has a field of 24, and there are currently 186 horses nominated. Still, with each passing day, we get a sense of how the races will shape up.

