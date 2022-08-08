Haaland Is Always Hungry To Score More Goals -Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has defended Erling Haaland’s reaction after he was substituted in the second half in the team’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Recall that the Norwegian international netted a first-half penalty, before running onto Kevin De Bruyne’s pass to complete a brace on his City debut.

Haaland, who was eager to grab a hatttick was later substituted to his greatest shock.

But Guardiola said the player’s reaction was what he would expect from a top player.

“I was fortunate to be with [Lionel] Messi.

“When he scores two, he wants three, when he scores three, he wants four. All the top players are the same.

“They are never satisfied, always hungry, starving for goals, and want more, but at same time, I have to use other players,” Guardiola said.

