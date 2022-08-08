Lorient Loan Out Ismaheel To Waasland-Beveren

By
Headliners
-
12


Ligue 1 side FC Lorient have sent Nigerian forward, Ajibade Ismael to Belgian second division outfit Waasland-Beveren on loan.

 

1xBit

Recall that Ismael joined Lorient from Norwegian club Fredrikstad last year but could not command a regular shirt.

 

MegaMillionsNaija

According to authoritative French publication L’Equipe, Régis Le Bris has decided that the young Nigerian attacker is not ready yet for first-team action.

 

And intending to cut down the size of the squad at his disposal before the end of the month, the 46-year-old manager have sanctioned a move to Belgium for the youngster.

 

Ismaheel will team up with Waasland-Beveren for the rest of the campaign.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

About Austin Akhilomen

View all posts by Austin Akhilomen



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR