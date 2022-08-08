Lorient Loan Out Ismaheel To Waasland-Beveren

Ligue 1 side FC Lorient have sent Nigerian forward, Ajibade Ismael to Belgian second division outfit Waasland-Beveren on loan.

Recall that Ismael joined Lorient from Norwegian club Fredrikstad last year but could not command a regular shirt.

According to authoritative French publication L’Equipe, Régis Le Bris has decided that the young Nigerian attacker is not ready yet for first-team action.

And intending to cut down the size of the squad at his disposal before the end of the month, the 46-year-old manager have sanctioned a move to Belgium for the youngster.

Ismaheel will team up with Waasland-Beveren for the rest of the campaign.

