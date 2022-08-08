Man United Suffering From Post Ferguson’s Era

Former Bologna striker Igor Kolyvanov has disclosed that Manchester United are still suffering from post Sir Alex Ferguson’s era.

Recall that since the departure of the veteran maanger, the Red Devils have struggled to maintain good balance.

At the time of Ferguson’s departure in 2013, United were Premier League champions.

However, the situation has not been the same as the team lost 1-0 to Brighton at Old Trafford in Sunday’s Premier League game.

In a chat with Sport-Express, Kolyvanov stated that the Red Devils are yet to come to terms since Ferguson left.

“This is a continuation of the series that has been going on in Manchester for the last five years.

“After the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson with those coaches that were at the club, United do not show such bright football with goals and attacks.

“Apparently, (Cristiano) Ronaldo wanted to leave, so he sat with…