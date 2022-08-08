‘Nigerians Can Dominate Global Athletics’ –Abuja Marathon MD

The Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon (AIM) Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, who is in Birmingham the host city of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to support the Team Nigeria contingent, on Sunday posited that Nigeria has what it takes to dominate athletics at the global level with a well-structured elite athlete development programme.

In a statement signed by Abuja International Marathon (AIM) Race Director Olukayode Thomas who also heads the Media and Publicity, Ogunmiloyo also commends Sports Minister Sunday Dare for prioritizing athletes’ welfare.

Ogunmiloyo, who moved from venue to venue, spent quality time with weightlifters and their coaches.

Her major takeaway is that Team Nigeria can dominate the sprints, quarter-mile, jumps, relays, hurdles and other events because the Caribbean countries and Americans that dominate those events today share similar traits with Southern Nigerians, while East Africans that dominate the middle, long distances and marathon share…