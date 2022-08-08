Okereke Scores On Debut For Cremonese In Coppa Italia Win Vs Serie B Club

David Okereke scored on his competitive debut for Cremonese in their 3-2 home win against Serie B club Ternana, in round 64 of the Coppa Italia on Monday.

Okereke netted in the 22nd minute to put his newly promoted Serie A side 2-0 ahead.

Ternana fought back to level up at 2-2 after scoring two quick goals on 54 and 57 minutes.

But Cremonese scored what proved to be the winner on the hour mark to advance into the next round.

Okereke joined Cremonese in the summer transfer window from Belgian giants Club Brugge.

He spent last season on loan to Venezia who eventually got relegated to the second-tier of Italian football.

And in the English Championship, Super Eagles duo, Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong, were in action for Watford who held West Brom to a 1-1 draw away.

Dennis was on from the start before he was replaced in the 83rd minute while Troost-Ekong came on in the same time his Nigerian teammate was substituted. Samuel Kalu was not in Watford’s match day…