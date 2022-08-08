Rabiot Emerges As Target For Man United

Manchester United are reportedly working on a transfer deal for Juventus France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

According to The Athletic, Rabiot has emerged as a surprise alternative to Barcelona Dutch midfield star Frenkie de Jong for United with the Red Devils now working on getting a deal done, though personal terms would still need to be agreed.

Rabiot has not attracted much transfer interest so far in this window, so links with United are a little out of the blue.

United lost their opening game of the Premier League season against Brighton yesterday, with Scott McTominay and Fred looking a weak midfield partnership.

Rabiot may not be in quite the same league as De Jong, but with a year to run on his contract at Juventus, he is termed a decent and realistic target.

