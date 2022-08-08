Sadiq Will Join Another Club This Summer- Almeria chief, El Assy

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq will leave Almeria this summer, according to club’s CEO and General Manager, Mohamed El Assy.

Sadiq has scored 41 goals in 81 league appearances since linking up with the Rojiblancos two years ago.

The Nigerian international has been linked with a number of clubs including Villarreal, Borussia Dortmund, Getafe and Sevilla.

Almeria have reportedly rejected a €20m from Villarreal and Getafe for the 25-year-old.

The LaLiga new boys are rumoured to be willing to sell the striker for around €25m.

El Assy confirmed that Sadiq’s sale is imminent even though he failed to confirm his next destination.

“Umar Sadiq has not travelled to England to avoid any type of injury that could stop the transfer that is close at the moment,”El Essy was quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“He will be sold for just under 30million euros. We have more than 12-13 players who…