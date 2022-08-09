Brazil Unveil New Kits For Qatar 2022 campaign

The Brazilian National Football team (la Selecao) has unveiled new kits for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place between November 21 and December 18 this year.

The Brazilian Football Confederation [Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol; CBF] and Nike revealed the designs on their various Social Media platforms.

“Claw, It’s the will to move on. It’s blood in the eye. It’s pressure. On and off the field. It’s collective. It represents more than 210 million Brazilians. It’s our claw. Wear the claw. Our claw moves forward,” the CBF Tweet reads.

The jerseys were modelled by Allison, Phillipe Coutinho, Marquinhos, Rodrygo and Richarlison on Social Media platforms.

The new jerseys, though similar to the classic Brazilian jersey, have an unusual pattern inspired by the Jaguar, which is the largest feline in Brazil and the third largest feline overall after the Tiger and Lion.