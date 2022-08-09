Chelsea Confirm Werner’s Permanent Transfer To Leipzig

Chelsea have announced that Timo Werner has returned to former club RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer after just two seasons in England.

The Blues confirmed the transfer in a statement released on their website on Tuesday.

“Timo Werner has completed a permanent transfer to RB Leipzig, returning to Germany after two seasons with Chelsea.

“The forward is heading back to the club where he enjoyed four successful years before moving to west London, departing Stamford Bridge for his homeland as a European and world champion.

“The Champions League triumph in Porto represents the highlight of his time with the Blues and he played his part in our success during his first season in England. Nobody matched his tallies of 12 goals or 15 assists in all competitions, while only Mason Mount made more appearances for Chelsea in 2020/21.

“Werner’s first goal for the club arrived in his fourth game – a sharp turn and finish against London rivals Tottenham – starting a run of…