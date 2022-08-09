Danish Club Jammerbugt FC Appoint Aigbogun New Manager

Former Flying Eagles head coach Paul Aigbogun has been appointed new head coach of Danish Second Division club, Jammerbugt Fodbold Club, reports Completesports.com.

The 50-year-old was the assistant technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before his appointment.

It is the fourth time Aigbogun will be managing a club outside Nigeria following spells at Nevada Wonders, San Francisco Seals and Glacis United.

Eight Nigerian players are currently on the books of Jammerbugt FC.

They are: Ahmad Gero, Promise Damala, Shola Collins, Victor Ochay, Solomon Ogberahwe, Abdullahi Garba, Muhammad Ibrahim and Nasiru Jibril.

The club play their home matches at the 6,000 capacity Jetsmark Stadion in Pandrup, North Jutland.

