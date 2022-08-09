Dare Commends Team Nigeria’s Best Performance Ever

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has congratulated Team Nigeria athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games for posting its best performance ever in Birmingham.

Team Nigeria amassed 12 Gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze, a total of 35 medals. The gold medal haul is the highest at a single Commonwealth Games for Team Nigeria, representing its best performance ever.

This impressive outing ensured Team Nigeria also finished as the best ranked African country on the medals table, placing 7th.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare described the performance as excellent, inspirational, phenomenal, commendable and commanding.

His words: “This is a performance like no other,” Dare said on Monday, “many new records were set, old records broken, long standing jinxes of not getting on the podium in some sports were destroyed.

“This sign posts a brighter and better future for Nigerian sports…